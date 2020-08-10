Billy Orval Spain, 84, of Booneville, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Booneville where he served as a trustee and a faithful usher for many years. He was a farmer where through the years he served as president of various farm organizations and also hunting clubs. He was a member of the US Army National Guard for 8 years, member of the MS Boll Weevil Management Board, and the Prentiss County Farm Bureau Board. He loved family, farming, outdoor activities and his favorite pass time was playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private graveside service for the family will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Osborne Creek Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. with Bro. Tim Sisk and Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Burial will be in the Osborne Creek Cemetery. McMillan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marie Robertson Spain; one son, William "Bill" (Teri) Spain; one daughter, Laura Spain (Jerry) Harber; grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Witte, Angela Harber (Richard) McCollum, Casey Harber, Jennifer Spain (Troy) Williams, Jessica Spain (Justin) Taylor, Andrew Blake Spain; great grandchildren; Jack, David, Taylor and Olivia Witte, Marley Brasfield, Cole and Hayes Harber, Mia and Ruby McCollum, T.J. and Tyson Williams, Jackson, Julianne, and Jhett Taylor; host of nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Orval and Quay Stennett Spain; two sons, David and Michael Guy Spain; one grandson, William Guy Spain and one brother, Tommy Spain. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 235, Booneville, MS 38829 or Osborne Creek Cemetery, 322 CR 7000 Booneville, MS. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
