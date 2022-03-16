Peggy Ann Spain, 84, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home. She was born January 17, 1938, to Fern and Sadie Strange. She worked for Blue Bell for several years. She was a member of Wheeler Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, working in her yard and playing cards. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, March 18, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. James Benton Strange and Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by two sons, Bucky (Ashley) Smith and Matt (Dana) Smith; two daughters, Robin (Tony) Weaver and Sonya (Gene) Gilley; three sisters, Emily Mederios, Carolyn Hedstrom and Marilyn Gills; 12 grandchildren, Tasha Connley, Rusty (Cannon) Smith, Daniel Pitts, Nathan Pitts, Andy (Erin) Smith, Stegan Smith, Dr. Michael (Haley) Thompson, Hunter Ellis, Elizabeth Ellis, Mana Smith, Mathew (Brandy) Gilley and Erin (Cody) Harber; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Cox; her second husband, James Earl Smith; her third husband, Guy Spain; an infant son; her parents; her step-father, Eddie Popovich; one brother, Clayton Jerry Strange; and one grandson, Danan Smith. Pallbearers are her grandsons. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.