William Harold Spain of Iuka, age 81, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020. He was born February 8, 1939 in Booneville, MS to Harold Dudley Spain and Hazel Morgan Spain, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Booneville High School in 1957 and from Mississippi State University in 1964 with two degrees. With his adventurous & entrepreneurial spirit, Mr. Spain held many patents, sat on multiple boards, was president over several trucking and auto organizations, and owned numerous businesses, including Spain Datsun/GMC of Booneville, the American Motors/MG dealership in Corinth, DACO Used Cars, and Touch Wood of Birmingham, AL. He actively attended Iuka United Methodist Church. William is survived by his loving wife Mary Nell Spain, his daughter Amanda Spain Drew (Michael), son Clint Whitaker, daughter Christy Whitaker St Jean (Ray), and grandchildren Mac Madlinger, Chris Madlinger, and Megan Drew. He is also survived by a son Daniel H. Spain and a brother Robert S. Spain. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. David B. Freeman officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.