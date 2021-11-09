Barbara G. Sparks, 54, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born March 21, 1967, to Clarence and Julia Garcia. She worked for Caterpillar, and was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed riding horses, boating, camping and spending time with her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts and Bro. Chuck Hampton officiating. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Reed Sparks; four sons, Chris (Kayla) Sparks, Trace Sparks, Tony Dwayne Sparks and Dakota Lane (fiancé, Wendy Worley) Sparks; her father, Clarence (Linda) Garcia; one brother, Michael Todd (Penny) Garcia; one sister, Mug (Jerry Ray) Henderson; She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Reed Sparks; four sons, Chris (Kayla) Sparks, Trace Sparks, Tony Dwayne Sparks and Dakota Lane (fiancé, Wendy Worley) Sparks; her father, Clarence (Linda) Garcia; one brother, Michael Todd (Penny) Garcia; one sister, Mug (Jerry Ray) Henderson; her mother-in-law, Loretta Jean Sipes; two sisters-in-law, Michele (Lanny) Braudway and Misty (Zack) Leatherwood; three grandchildren, Adilyn Morelock, Harper Grace Sparks, and Emma Klaire Sparks; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia Garcia; her father-in-law, R.C. Sparks; and a brother-in-law, Roy Sparks. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
