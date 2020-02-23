BELMONT, MS -- Bryan Sparks, 90, passed away Sunday, February 22, 2020, at his residence in Belmont. Services will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25 beginning at 5 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sparks Family Home Place.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.