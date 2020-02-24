Bryan William Sparks, 90, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Belmont, MS to Willis and Isabelle Scott Sparks. He was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He was an original member of the Pine Ridge Boys and had the opportunity for a contract with Martha White and Sun Records but they turned it down to stay at home with their families. He was saved in 1972 and after, started the Sparks Family Band and has played with them since. He has recorded many albums over the years as well as authored several songs that were recorded such as "Memories", "A Friend like Jesus", and "Let Him Preach." He was featured on "Mississippi Folk Life and Folk Artist Directory" in 2002. He was well known for his love of music, family and friends. Bluegrass music was his first love and he started playing the mandolin at seven years old and played most every day until he died at age of 90. He left a legacy of love for family and music to his grandchildren as well as the meaning of a good name. He has spent countless hours teaching and encouraging his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many others in his love of playing music. He built the Sparks Family Music Place in memory of his son, Wade Sparks. He has the famous "Thursday night gatherings" there for twenty years. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 26, at 2 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jackie Hastings and Bro. Glenn Bridgmon officiating. Burial will be at Sparks Family Home Place. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his four children-Patsy Ann Hastings (Jackie) of Belmont, Gerry Sparks (Sherry) of Tishomingo, Kenny Sparks (Sandra) of Vina and Rhonda Bonds (Mike) of Belmont; daughter-in-law-Judy Sparks of Belmont; fourteen grandchildren-Sarah Peppers, Kim Waldrop, Brandon Sparks, Patrick Hastings, Chad Hastings, Andy Sparks, Anna Glenn, Beth Davis, Chelsea Wells, Austin Bonds, Kalie Faulkner, Kendra Evans, Kasey Sparks and Keenan Sparks; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one brother-Dalton Sparks and two sisters-Peggy Adams and Myra Sparks. He was preceded in death by his wife-Gladys Sparks; his parents; his son-Wade Sparks; his brothers-Ross, Melton, James, Hautis, Kellus, Billy Wayne and Willie Joe Sparks and his sisters-Audrey Nunley, Elaine Wright, Ruth Ollie Sparks, Maurece Sparks and Reba Henley. Pallbearers will be his grandsons-Patrick Hastings, Chad Hastings, Andy Sparks, Brandon Sparks, Keenan Sparks, Austin Bonds and Collin Peppers; his great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, beginning at 5 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
