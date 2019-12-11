Cynthia Ray Loggains Sparks of Tupelo died December 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A service celebrating her life will be 4 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime member. Rev. Rob Gill will officiate. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Cindy was born on March 4, 1955, in Aberdeen, MS, and after her graduation from Aberdeen High School in 1973, she received her RN, BSN, and MSN from Mississippi University for Women. She practiced nursing in Columbus and Aberdeen before becoming a nursing instructor at Itawamba and Northeast Mississippi Community Colleges from 1978 to 1994. Her former students remember her for the mentorship and encouragement she provided as an educator. Cindy is perhaps best-known throughout the community as President and Executive Director of the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic, a position she held for 25 years. A true advocate for her patients, she passionately led the clinic in its endeavors, including facilitating quality healthcare, fundraising, development, and volunteer recruitment. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends, but she is responsible for an exceptional legacy in the healthcare field that will continue for years to come. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Noah and Betty Joe Loggains; brother, Samuel Noah Loggains, Jr.; and grandparents, Demp and Edna Loggains, and Frank and Thelma Matlock. Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Morrison Taylor (Marty) Sparks; children, Samuel Durell Sparks and Andrew Taylor Sparks; uncle, J.B. Matlock of Palestine, TX; son-in-law, Henry Waters; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry Durell, Jr. and Forest Dean Sparks; and her kitties, Belle and Aunt PittyPat. Through the years, Cindy's sweet smile and demeanor led her to befriend many co-workers, church members, neighbors, and friends. Special people in Cindy's life include Billie Bridges who introduced Cindy and Marty; Nora Jean Shumpert, her longtime friend from the W; and Anhthu Truong, to whom she referred as her granddaughter. The family would also like to thank the physicians and staff members for their grace and kindness throughout her stay at the NMMC. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present staff members of Good Samaritan Free Clinic. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials be made to Good Samaritan Free Clinic, P.O. Box 1821, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
