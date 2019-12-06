Cindy Sparks

Cynthia Loggians Sparks, 64, departed this life for the life eternal on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. The longtime Nursing Instructor and 25 year Executive Director of the Antoine Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic had been ill for about 7 weeks. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Clinic, 420 Magazine St., Tupelo, MS. 38801. A full obituary will appear in next week's Journal. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

djournal.com

