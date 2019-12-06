Cynthia Loggians Sparks, 64, departed this life for the life eternal on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. The longtime Nursing Instructor and 25 year Executive Director of the Antoine Tannehill Good Samaritan Clinic had been ill for about 7 weeks. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Clinic, 420 Magazine St., Tupelo, MS. 38801. A full obituary will appear in next week's Journal. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.