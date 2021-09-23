Joan Rene David Sparks, 60, went to her heavenly home on September 22, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children. She was born November 16, 1960 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Edward and Deverle Fancher David. She spent the early years of her life in Kansas, where she built playhouses out of tumbleweeds and was adored as the only child of her parents. She moved to Georgia, where her mother was a teacher and her father a principal, until they returned to her mother's hometown of Belmont, MS, when she was a freshman in high school. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dicky, while having class favorite photos made for the yearbook - both were voted "Most Polite." She was the valedictorian, STAR Student and homecoming queen of her class. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1978 and married her sweetheart that August. They attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of North Alabama together, and she graduated summa cum laude with a degree in elementary education in 1982. She taught everything from kindergarten through sixth grade. She was certified in gifted education and also taught remedial reading, as her mother had. Her extraordinary patience and kindness made her well-suited for her calling. Most of all, she was a devoted wife and adoring mother. She retired in 2013 to care for her grandchildren. Joan was a born encourager and devoted her life to the care of others. She opened her home and heart to her extended family, church, and her children's friends. She provided a safe haven to many. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, she showered other chemotherapy recipients with gifts in the infusion room. She handmade Valentines for women in recovery at the Lovelady Center while residing at UAB for radiation therapy. She was always looking for someone to serve and care for, including her family, church community, many friends, and students. She was a defender of the innocent, from the countless children in her life who adored her, to stray animals in need of care. She is survived by her husband of forty-three years - Dicky Sparks; her daughters - Jessica Lilley (Smith) and Julie Russell (Ryan); her son -John Sparks (Whitney); her granddaughters - Emelyn Lilley, Abigail Lilley, Alexis Lilley, Mary Margaret Russell, and Sarah Sparks; her grandson - John Howard Sparks; her step-grandsons - Walker Russell and Lewis Russell; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law - Maxanne and David Graham and Jeffery and Alicia Sparks; six nephews; her special cousins; her uncle and aunt - Evone and Bobbie Newell; great-nieces and nephews and a host of devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Alyssa Rene Sparks and her granddaughter, Mary Love Russell. Services will be held at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, September 25, at 2 p.m. with Revs. Smith Lilley, Glenn Bridgmon, Brian Weems and William McClellan presiding. Pallbearers will be Tommy Clark, Robert Cashion, Richard Cashion, Joe Yarber, Jerry Fancher, Harry Green, Ted Sparks, Nicky Newell, Jeff Sparks and David Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Matthew Graham, Stephen Graham, Timothy Graham, Jordan Graham, Nathaniel Sparks and Isaac Sparks. The family respectfully asks that attendees wear masks and practice covid safety precautions. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, Make-a-Wish Foundation or your local animal shelter. Visitation will be Saturday, September 25, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
