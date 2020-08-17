BELMONT, MS -- Martha Carolyn Sparks, 64, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, August 19, 4:30 p.m. at Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Burial will follow at Joel Cemetery.

