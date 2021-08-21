Myra Geneva Sparks, 79, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Belmont, MS to Willis and Isabelle Scott Sparks. Myra loved working in the food service industry for many years where she catered banquets and receptions as well as prepared meals for many occasions for her friends and family. She most enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and especially lighting up when her great-grandson Major came for a visit. Her favorite pass time was going the Sparks Family home place on Thursday night for singing and fellowship with her family. Funeral services will be Sunday, August 22, 3 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two children, Vance Ramsey (Mitzi) and Farron Gilley; eleven grandchildren, Sabrina King, Benji King, (Jennifer), Nathan King (Micki), Emily Gilley, Austin Ramsey (Brooke), Morgan Gilley, Carly Faulkner (Phillip), Ty Ramsey, Erica Gilley, Devan Gilley and Chris Barnett; a host of great-grandchildren and one sister, Peggy Adams (Jake). She was preceded in death by her parents, two children, Vince Gilley and Sissy King and several brothers and sisters. Pallbearers will be Donnie Joe Sparks, Keith Henley, Daris Wells, Kenny Sparks, Ted Sparks and Greg Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Sparks, Scott Nunley, Steve Nunley, Mike Clark, David Sparks and Tony Sparks. Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 1-3 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
