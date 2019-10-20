Shirley Vernell "Nell" Speaks, 84, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after an extended illness. A residence of Lee County for more than 52 years, she was born on July 16, 1936 in Ludlow, MS. to the late Clyde and Ruth Nelson. She married Thomas Speaks, Sr. in Pheonix City, Alabama on May 12, 1954 while he was stationed at Fort Benning, GA. After retiring from working in the dry cleaning industry for over 40 years, she enjoyed working in her yard until her health declined. She also enjoyed playing yatzee and putting jigsaw puzzles together with her daughter, Pat. A private family service will be held today at graveside in Eggville Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the family residence in Verona (131 First Street, Verona, MS.) after 1 PM today, Monday, October 21, 2019. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Shirley leaves behind her 4 children, Pat Holland of Verona, Mary Kay Thomas and husband, Donald of Booneville, Tom Speaks, Jr. of Verona and Scott Speaks and his wife, Brianne of Columbus. One sister, Josie Keith (Grady) of Eggville, a cousin, Edward Bryant of Port Gibson and special friends and neighbors, Clifton and Beth Hodges of Verona. Grammy, Mama Nell, Mamaw leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Joe Gurley (Sara) of Veorna, Chris Barber of Mantachie, Becky Graham (Brant) of Mantachie, Trae Speaks (Katelyn) of Mooreville, Hunter Speaks of Mooreville, Skyler Thomas of Booneville and Matthew Speaks of Columbus. Her great grandchildren, Hannah Grace and Bailey Paige Graham of Mantachie, William Barber of Mantachie and Ranger Speaks of Mooreville and baby Rowdy to arrive November 4, 2019. 2 step great granddaughers, Dakota and Abbi David of Verona. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, Herbert, James and Riley Nelson. One aunt, Juanita Smith and cousins Georgia Bryant and Billy Smith and a son in law, Rickey Gurley, Sr. The family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Lucas McElwain and Dr. Will Edmondson for their kindness and medical care and to the wonderful staff at North Miss. Medical Center Home Hospice. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
