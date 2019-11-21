60, passed away on Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Albert D. Spearman was born to his late parents, Webster Spearman and Martha Gamble on May 24, 1959 in Lee Co. He lived in Chicago, Illinois for a number of years. Mr. Spearman was a self employed roofer. Mr. Albert D. Spearman is survived by two daughters; Hannah Spearman of Chicago, Ill. and Alviona Spearman of Georgia. Five sons; Isaiah Dawson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elijah Spearman of Las Vegas, Nevada, Joshua Spearman of Las Vegas, Nevada, Noah Spearman of Florida, Jonathon Spearman of Chicago, Illinois, and Albert Devon Spearman, Jr. of Georgia. Three sisters; Barbara Fells (Raynold) of Shannon, MS, Paulette Spearman of Shannon, MS, and Edna McAllister of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There are 10 grandchildren. Mr. Spearman was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters; Shoron Bogan , Vickie Spearman and one brother; Cordell Spearman. The visitation will be Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Hope MBC with Rev. Hazel Long officiating. The burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
