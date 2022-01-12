Kaden E'mir Spearman, 3 MONTHS 21 DAYS THE INFANT SON OF RICO SPEARMAN AND ANNATASIA BLACKWELL., passed away Saturday, January 01, 2022, at his parents residence in New Albany. Services will be on Thurs Jan 13th at 4pm with viewing at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. Visitation will be on Thurs beginning at 4pm until 6pm at Associated's Magnolia Parlor. Our family at Associated are deeply thankful and honored to have been chosen to serve the Spearman and Blackwell families. For more information refer to associatedfuneral.com.

