William C. "Sonny" Spearman Jr. passed away on October 5, 2021. He was born in Lee County, MS on September 11, 1942 to William C. Spearman Sr. and Oda Zella Smith Spearman. He graduated from Shannon High School in 1960 and Itawamba Junior College in 1962 with an Associate's Degree in Electronics. He worked at AT&T for 37 years. Sonny was a long-time member of Old Union Baptist Church. Sonny leaves behind his wife Shiela Spearman (and family), his two daughters, Sonya Watson and her husband Mike, Kristy Rowland and her husband Dennis, and one son, William Spearman III and his wife Julia, all of Shannon. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren; Farris Williams (Walt), Sanders Watson (Stephanie), Ted Watson (Molly), Ruth Richmond (Aaron), Megan Benefield (Cole), Joshua Rowland, Kelli Spearman, and Will Spearman. He leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Sandra Sue Williams Spearman, his parents and his siblings Marie Baker, Betty Jo Christopher, Jean Vinson, Neil Spearman and Jacky Spearman. Funeral services honoring Sonny will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Josh Meadows and Rev. Bob O'Neal officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A private family graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Dick Williams, Benny Waycaster, Jimmy Keith, Phillip Williams, Herschel Wilson, Brian Spearman, Chris Gurner, and Justin Winfrey. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons Sanders Watson, Ted Watson, Will Spearman and Joshua Rowland. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Old Union Baptist Church Building Fund 113 CR 455 Shannon, MS 38868.
