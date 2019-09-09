Dr. Billy Gene Spears, 84, died at his son's home in Oxford, MS on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery in Hurricane, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until service time. Born in Hurricane, MS to the late Frank and Cora Merle Spears, Dr. Spears coached and won the state basketball championship in Urich, MO. Billy was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Oxford, MS and the Kiwanis Club. He raised Beef Master cattle for 70 years and was a member of the Beef Master Breeders' Union. Dr. Spears earned a PhD. In Child Psychology at Ole Miss and served in the National Guard during the Meredith time. He worked at NMRC for 25 years as a liaison between NMRC and the University of Mississippi. He also, developed grants for RSVP Respite Care. Along with his parents, Dr. Spears was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Wilma Hale Spears. He is survived by his son, Eric Spears and his wife, Stephanie of Oxford, MS and four grandchildren, Andrew Spears, Nathan, Zachery and Madelyn Medlin all of Oxford, MS. Memorial contributions in Dr. Spears memory may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Oxford, MS 38655. In honor of Dr. Spears' service, the flag of the United Sates Army National Guard will be flown at Waller Funeral Home. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
