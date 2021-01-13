Franklin Dewayne "The Nitetime Boogieman" Spears, 58 was born September 12, 1962 to the late Leroy Spears and Paddie J. Cox. He departed this life Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Ripley, MS. He accepted Christ at a early age in his life and became a member of Ripley Second Baptist in Ripley, MS. He was employed by the Ripley Water & Gas Company for seventeen years. Many people knew Dewayne by his deejay name "Nitetime Boogieman". He enjoyed hunting, deejaying and being with his friends and family making them smile. He will be greatly missed by the whole Ripley Community. He leaves to cherish his memories; one daughter, Welty Spears of Florida, mother; Paddie (Betty) Cox Prather of Ripley, MS. Two brothers; Fredrick (Zelma) Spears of Ripley, MS and Arlanza Cox of Tupelo, MS., one sister; Taunisha Cox of Florissant, MO. Three God daughters and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, January 14, 2021 4:00p-6:00p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. Services will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem MBC, Falkner, MS. Body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
