Joanna Harmon Spears, 63, passed away on September 22, 2019 at her home. She was born October 8, 1955 in Brinkley, Arkansas to Fred Louis Harmon and Audrey Mae Scott Harmon. She had worked at Piper Impact for thirty years and was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She loved hummingbirds and growing roses. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Matt Frazier, Bro. Steve Woods and Bro. Vic Garrison officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Sammie Spears; three daughters, Joann Frazier (Pete), Anita Collins (Dale) and Crystal Rainwater; and one son, Jesse Carrillo (Valarie), all of New Albany; by a step-son, Dustin Spears; a step-daughter, Sabrina Kelley; two sisters, Frances Mason of New Albany and Bessie Bryant of Dewitt, AR; a brother, James Harmon of New Albany; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a twin brother, Jonas Harmon; a sister, Marie Tatum; and a grandson, Nathan Wilson. Pallbearers will be Randy Myers, Mack McDonald, Kirk Breedlove, John Stout, Jesse Carrillo, Michael Rainwater, Bobby Rhynes and Allen Rogers. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
