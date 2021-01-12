Johnnie Lynn Spears, 59, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Friday, January 15, private for family only, at Greater Life United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 14, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. for the public at Greater Life United Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

