NEW ALBANY -- Linda Spears, 81, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on March 21, 2020, Saturday at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, 9:00 A. M. until 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home..

