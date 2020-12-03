Mrs. Maurice Spears, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Private Family. Services will be on Monday December 7, 2020 at Zion Chapel M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Sunday December 6, 2020 2:00 - 6:00 - at Serenity Simmons Funeral chapel . Burial will follow at Academy Cemetery Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

