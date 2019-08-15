WEST POINT, MS -- Mrs. Rose Fitzpatrick Spears, 73, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point.

