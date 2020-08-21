IUKA -- Richard D. Spears, 69, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Sunday, August 23, at 6:00 p.m. at his residence. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 23, from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. at his residence. Entombment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery Mausoleum.

