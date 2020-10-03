CORINTH -- Tennie Spears, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12:00pm at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 5 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.

