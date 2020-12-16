Don Dwight Speck 69, passed away on December 15, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1951 to Jessie Doss and Opal Katherine Roberts Speck. He worked at Master Steel in New Albany and Masterbilt in New Albany for 28 years. He was a Great man of God, a farmer and a mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on his front porch and he loved spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of Ellistown Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Friday @11:00 a. m. at Ellistown Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Ellistown Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by a wife of 28 years, Jan Brown Speck; son, Tim Hatcher (Leslie) of Blue Springs; daughters, Beverly Sills Britt (Daniel) of Greenville, Christa Speck Owens (Scotty) of Guntown, Jennifer Hatcher Duncan of Amory and Sara Deanna-Marie Speck of Blue Springs; brother, Jerry Doss Speck (Rose) of Blue Springs; sister, Kay Speck Rogers of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Hunter, Derrick, Mikey, Natalie, Jake, Mason, Gracie and Ruby; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Benton and Gunner; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Sills; brother-in-law, Joe Rogers and a niece, Jennifer Rogers. Pallbearers will Mikey Foster, Eddie Barber, Ricky Hester, Sam Page, Troy Newby, Hunter Hatcher, Alex Duncan, Mikey Duncan, Derrick Owens, Matt McNutt and Lane Inman. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
