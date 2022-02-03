Betty "Jean" Tanner Speck, 79, left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. She was born June 27, 1942, to Sam Tanner and Lora Edna Thomas Tanner. She was a young athlete, playing softball and basketball in school. She was the cornerstone of her family, and spending time with them was one of the most important things to her. She enjoyed camping, boating, and trips to the beach and the mountains, but her love, above all else, was for her Lord and Savior. A faith strong enough to move mountains, and an enthusiastic desire to serve our Lord, was portrayed in her faithful and active membership in Ingomar Baptist Church, WMU, and John Weeden Sunday School Class. She was the true definition of a Christian Lady, and will be missed beyond measure. Services for Mrs. Speck will be on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00pm at Ingomar Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. A visitation will be on the same day and same place, from 12:00 noon till the start of the service at 3:00pm. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Abel (Bryan) and Pam Speck, one brother, Billy Tanner; nine grandchildren, Alicia Abel (Mike), Kristi Harlow, Jenni Skelton (Steven), James Abel, Austin Speck, (Andi), Tyler Speck (Caley), Shane Surber (Maggie), Molly Walker (Channing), and Dillen Speck, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Lora Tanner, her husband, James Speck, one son, Jeff Speck, one brother Bud Tanner, one sister, Ann Collins, and one great-granddaughter, Victoria Tackett. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.