Lorraine Bluhm Speck, 84, resident of the Myrtle community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Union County Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside Services for Mrs. Speck will be at 2 PM Friday, April 17, 2020 in Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Mark Bishop officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Speck was born on January 28, 1936 in Marshfield, Wisconsin,the daughter of the late Henry Bluhm and Cora Schueneman Bluhm. She was a graduate of The Wisconsin Public School System and in earlier years was a valued employee of Dynacolor Corporation in Aurora,IL. A Christian, Ms. Speck will be remembered for her love of family, crafts and flowers. Her impact was best measured by the countless people who's lives she touched with her extraordinary grace, strength, and love for God. Those left to cherish her memories include two daughters, Tammy Bopp of Honolulu, HI and Kathy Hall of Myrtle, two sons, Jimmy Paul Speck and Gary Speck (Charlotte) both of Myrtle and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Speck Family at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.