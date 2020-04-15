UNION COUNTY -- Lorraine Bluhm Speck, 84, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Services will be on Graveside Service will be at 2PM Friday, April 17, 2020 at Glenfield Memorial Park .

