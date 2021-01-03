On Friday morning, January 1, 2021, Lonnie Eugene Spellins,70, resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life in the comfort of his home following a brief illness. The family has requested a private family service. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Spellins was born February 4, 1950 in Hanford, California, the son of the late Henry Eugene and Hazel Lambright Spellins. He was a graduate of Avenal Christian School in California, moved with his family to Blue Mountain 34 years ago and was a valued employee of Blue Mountain Production Company as a Logistics Manager for 28 years before retiring. A man of God, Mr. Spellins was a devout Christian and a man of strong faith. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Cheryl Bryant Spellins, whom he married February 4, 1969, a dedicated father and loving grandfather and great grandfather. He was a faithful member of the Word of Life Church in Tupelo and will be remembered for his love of technology that included computers and electronics. Hobbies included fishing and reading. He touched many lives during his lifetime and he will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. In addition to his wife of 51 years, memories will continued to be shared by his children, Jesse Spellins and Sarah Rodgers (Michael), both of Blue Mountain, Judith Thompson (Casey) of New Albany and Joel Spellins (Marsha) of Sherman, two sisters, Jean Ann Spellins, of Jasper, GA and Brenda Mashburn (Donnie) of Knoxville, TN, one brother, Bradley Spellins (Vannie) of Union Point, GA, ten grandchildren and one great grandson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, David Spellins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Spellins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
