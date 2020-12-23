Brandon Jaton Spence, 39, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Spence Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 26, from 10:00am until 11:00am at Patterson Memorial Chapel .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.