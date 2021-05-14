Angela Jane Witt Spencer, 62, passed from her worldly life into life eternal on May 13, 2021. Angela was born in New Albany on March 21, 1959 to loving parents, Vance and Martha (Tootsie) Witt. She spent her entire life in New Albany and deeply loved her family and her community. Her life was filled with joy experienced from serving others and caring for loved ones. Angela had a gift for making people, of all ages, feel loved and cherished. She was known by everyone she met by her beautiful smile, high energy, contagious laugh, and warm hugs. Angela's life was a testament to her love for Christ, and it was evident in everything she did. She taught school for 25 years, and her students affectionately called her Ms. Angela. They looked to her for guidance and comfort because they felt the genuine love that she had for each of them. She was a natural teacher and as effective as she was in the classroom, always felt more blessed by the children she touched. Angela was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church and a true disciple of Christ. She taught Sunday School for many years, served as a Confirmation mentor to young people, worked with the children's musical programs, was a devoted choir member and served in a business capacity as an administrative board member. Angela, a good and faithful servant, touched so many lives at the church and brought joy in every capacity. Angela's biggest joy was her family. She married the love of her life, David Spencer, and they were blessed with two wonderful children, Witt and Allie. Angela was happiest when taking care of her crew. As her family grew and grandchildren came along, she became known as "Gigi". She was constantly nurturing, entertaining, and caring for the ones she loved. Her family service did not end there. Angela was always there to support her parents, in-laws, sisters, nieces, and nephews. She radiated positivity, and her family will forever be blessed by her spirit. Angela is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Elmo Spencer, Jr., her son Wittman Gray Spencer, his wife Bridget and their two children Ivery and Corinne, her daughter Allie Spencer Cissom, her husband Cody and their son Turner, her parents Vance and Martha Witt, her sister Anita Witt Alef, her husband Mike and their children Emily Carol, Riley and Martha Vance, and her sister Martha Witt Rainey, her husband David and their children Eathen, Joseph, and Rachel, her mother-in-law Betty Sue Spencer, her brother-in-law Robert Wade Spencer and his children Carrie and Gray, and David's uncle Warren W. Gray. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law David Elmo Spencer, Sr. Visitation will be drive through at First United Methodist Church, New Albany, MS on Monday, May 17th from 12:30 to 2:30. The service will follow and be held in the Sanctuary beginning at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials or gifts can be made to First United Methodist Church, 207 E. Bankhead Street, New Albany, MS 38652 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
