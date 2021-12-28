Annette Mhoon Spencer, 80, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her residence in Bellefontaine, MS. Services will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Double Springs M.B. Church Cemetery in Slate Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Visitation also Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 9-11:00 a.m. at Double Springs M.B. Church in Slate Springs, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Double Springs M.B. Church Cemetery in Slate Springs, MS..
