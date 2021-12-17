Betty Spencer, 50, of Grenada passed from this life on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born on April 21, 1971 in Vardaman, she was a daughter to Hazel Jean Lollar Hollis and the late Jimmy Frank Hollis. Betty, a 1990 graduate of Calhoun City High School, spent her day working for the Kellwood Corporation until the closing of the plant. She transitioned into the role of a loving homemaker, where she also found the time to lend a helping hand by babysitting children. When she wasn't looking after at the little ones she kept, Betty could not only be found lounging on the couch solving crimes with Ben Matlock and Perry Mason but also taming the Wild West with Marshall Dillon on Gunsmoke. However, when her husband wasn't paying attention she would slip in sometime on the QVC shopping channel with her beloved cats Kiki and Punkin by her side, checking out the jewelry and the multitudes of other things that caught her eye. She practiced the guiding principal of her faith, loving others, by lending a helping hand anyway she could. Above all her hobbies and interest, Betty cherished her family and simply adored spending time with them. She didn't simply pass away Betty held the cure to death in her heart, a relationship with Savior where she worshipped Him at Gore Springs Baptist Church. Those left to cherish Betty's memory are her mother, Hazel Hollis, of Calhoun City; husband, Johnny Spencer of Grenada; daughter, Shelia Renea (Jamie) Coleman of Grenada; brother, Joe (Marie) Hollis of Calhoun City; three sisters: Jimmie Nell (Gary) Purdon of Pontotoc; Carolyn Henderson of Calhoun City; Brenda (Frankie) O'Barr of Houston; niece, Nikki Bing. Betty is preceded in death by her father Jimmy Hollis and a sister Melba Bing. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. The funeral service celebrating Betty's life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 will begin at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Truman Scarbrough officiating. Eli Brasher, Shea Brasher, Jamie Coleman, Johnathan Cook Joe Hollis, Sam Lollar, Jeremy Parker and Gary Purdon will serve as pallbearers. Keegan Alexander and Cain Havens will serve as honorary pallbearers. Betty will be laid to rest in Pinecrest Cemetery.
