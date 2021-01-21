Billie Dean Spencer, son of N.C. and Trillia Cummings Spencer, was born on November 19, 1931. Billie was a hardworking husband and father who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, carpentry, and listening to country music. On October 1, 1953, he married Shelby Jean Dulaney Spencer and started a family with two daughters, Barbara Jean and Patty Jo. Billie served in the United States Navy from December 1951 through October 1955. After his time in the Navy was completed, he worked with the Mississippi Highway Department for 20 years until he retired. In retirement, he and Shelby started Spencer Ornamental Concrete where they created beautiful pieces from picnic tables with intricate edging to detailed water fountains to the most delicate baskets. As a Korean War veteran, Billie joined the Orphans of the Pacific and traveled throughout the United States. He enjoyed meeting up with his fellow veterans and friends to see all the different sights across our country. His favorite place to visit was Branson, Missouri, where he and Shelby would often go with family. He also enjoyed playing dominos with his grandchildren and a nice, warm McDonald's cheeseburger and apple pie. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday January 23, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. The family request face mask and social distancing be observed at the service. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Billie passed away at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, Mississippi. He left behind his wife, Shelby; children Barbara Jean Spencer and Patty Jo Chumbley (Robert Darrell); sister Jennie Vee Grissom; grandchildren Dawn Marie Larson (Jason), Resa Chumbley Collier (Jamie), Daryl Jo Chumbley Doorenbos (Garrett), Kara Larson Terrell (Dale), Bradley Larson, Ashlynn Pinnick, and Jason Pinnick, Jr,; great grandchildren Leeanna Collier, Michael Collier, and great great grandson Easton Terrell. Billie is preceded in death by his brothers N.C Spencer Jr and Guyther Spencer and brother-in-law Wayne Grissom. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.