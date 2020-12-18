Brenda Kay Spencer, 64, passed away at home with loved one's surrounding her on Friday, December 18, 2020. She was born April 12, 1956 to the late Jimmy Schofield and the late Lillie Mae Cross Schofield in Fort Benning, GA. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a private funeral at 1:00 pm on Saturday December 19, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Gene O'Brian officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Jerry Wayne Spencer of Fulton, daughters; Tabitha (Dakota) Pilkington, Carrie (David) Walker, step daughters; Tina (Jonathan) Ford, Angie Johnson, and a son; William Simmons, grandson; Hayden Walker, Hunter Walker, and Lane Simmons, sisters; Ann Payne, Shirley (Murray) Phillips, Kathy Vance, and Cynthia (Jeff) Skinner, father in law, Charles Clayton, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Lillie Mae Schofield. Pallbearers will be Frankie Lindsey, Marshall Simmons, Dakota Pilkington, Jonathan Ford, Jeff Skinner, Dennis Ruth, and Doyce Steele. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuenraldirectors.com
