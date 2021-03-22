Charles Allen Spencer, age 94, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no formal visitation. However, one may pay respects to Charles and sign the guestbook at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton, MS, from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Family only graveside service will be held on Wednesday at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery in Fulton. Bro. Terry Paul Graham will officiate. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Sartin, Dr. David Cole, David Futrell, Bobby Cleveland, Nat Prestage, and Cliff McGlothin. The eldest of five children of Charles Whitford (Bobby) Spencer and Gervis Bernice Moore Spencer, Charles was born November 21, 1926, in the Clay community. He grew up on the family farm learning the value of hard, honest labor. He was a resident of Itawamba County essentially all of his life. He married his childhood sweetheart, Martha (Dood) West in 1944. Charles was a lifelong educator. He believed that education was vitally important and should be sought and cultivated with diligence. Charles began his career in education under the Emergency Certificate in 1947 teaching the 5th and 6th grades at Tilden then at Banner. He was social studies teacher and men's and women's basketball coach at Cleveland Vocational High School in 1951 and 1952. He earned his BS in Education from Mississippi State in1952 before returning to Itawamba County to serve as principal at Mantachie. Charles was employed as a highway technician at Mississippi Highway testing laboratory from 1954-1965. During these years Charles worked during the day and taught night classes 5 nights/week to veterans seeking to complete their education. In 1972 Charles completed his Master's Degree in Education Administration (with honors) at Mississippi State. In 1975 he resigned from Itawamba Junior College as Counselor and Veteran's Liaison to serve as Superintendent of Education of Itawamba County. Never known to be idle, after Charles' retirement from the education field in 1980, he opened a small real estate business. The last few years he spent less time conducting business as a real estate broker and appraiser. Nonetheless he continued to open up the office daily to avail many old and new friends' opportunities to engage in fellowship over cups of coffee; and in wintertime fellowship by a warm wood fire. Should any child accompany an adult into the office, Charles always had a lollipop for them. Charles liked to read history, study his Bible, watch Andy Griffith reruns, work word search puzzles, and listen to "good old country gospel music." His most favorite pastime of all was helping others as best he could. Charles was a man of few words but his character spoke volumes. Until his declining health prevented his participation, Charles was an active loyal member of Fulton Blue Lodge #444, Corinth Scottish Rite Masonic Lodge, and a Hamasa Shriner. He attained the level of 33rd Mason. He considered it an honor and a privilege to tutor numerous men in the Masonic Rite rituals. He was a long time member of Trinity Baptist Church and a member of East Fulton Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years. Additionally he was a trustee of Itawamba Community College for several years. Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, granddaddy (Paps), great grandfather and friend. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years "Dood"; and his parents Bobby and Gervis Spencer, his siblings, James, John, and Fannie. He is survived by his son Keith Allen Spencer (Judy) of Fulton and daughter Brenda Spencer Baker (William) of Jackson, MS and grandchildren Klista Spencer Martin (Lance), Ina Spencer, Matthew Baker (Sally), Beth Ann Papas (Noah), Stephanie Petrogeorge (Nicholas), Max Baker, and great grandchildren Mia Rae Martin, Aiden Martin, Charlie Baker; Catherine Baker, Colin Baker, Anthony Papas, Marina Papas, and Alexios Petrogeorge; his brother, William Trice Spencer; his Masonic Rite brotherhood; and many cherished extended family members and friends. The family is grateful for the exemplary care Charles received by North Mississippi Medical Center Home Hospice. In particular the family expresses their gratitude to Sharon Cox, RN who was extremely attentive in administering thorough comprehensive, quality care to Charles; and Tiffany Pounds, home health assistant, and Sherita Dobbins, Social Worker who both served Charles in a proficient, compassionate manner. Additionally the family would like to express their appreciation to Sanctuary Hospice for providing added support, peace, comfort and dignity in the midst of Charles' rapid declining state of health. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery Fund, P O Box 192, Fulton, MS 38843; or Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, P O Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (donors@stjude.org). Condolences may be shared with the Spencer family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
