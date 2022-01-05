Delorese Trammell Spencer, 94, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born on September 3, 1927 in Chickasaw County to Ira and Era Canipe Trammell. She attended Vardaman First Baptist Church. She worked most all of her life and worked at Gulf States Ceramic Tile until it closed. She was considered by all who knew her as a sweet, precious lady that never spoke an unkind word about anyone. She is survived by her daughters, Glenda Chrestman (Jessie) and Ann Spencer both of Vardaman; her grandsons, James Chrestman (Sonja) of Grenada County and Wayne Chrestman of Colorado; her great-grandsons, Jordan and Jay Chrestman of Grenada County, Gavin and Noah Chrestman of Vardaman; her special sister-in-law, Anna Lois Byars of Vardaman; and several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Wesley Trammell (Lib) of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Era Trammell; her husband of 73 years, John Curtis Spencer; an infant son; all of her siblings, her brothers-in-law, Rueben Byars and Vernon Clark; and her sister-in-law, Grace Clark. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Fred Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 at the funeral home. The family request everyone follow CDC guidelines of wearing mask and social distancing.
