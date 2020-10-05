EAST POINT, GA -- Evelyn C. Spencer, 96, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Vitas Health Care in Fairburn, GA. Services will be on Graveside Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with all safety policies implemented. at North Union Cemetery in Bellefontaine, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of final arrangements.. Burial will follow at North Union Cemetery in Bellefontaine, MS.

