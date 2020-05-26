H.A. Spencer, 79, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born April 7, 1941 to the late James Guy Spencer and the late Janetta Umfress Spencer. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. He was employed by the Delmus C. Harden family for over 44 years. He was a hard worker and made many friends not only at work but also from his church family. He mentored many young boys into men. H.A. was a patient and gentle man. H.A. and Judy celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on May 24. Services will be 3:00 on Wednesday, May 28, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Leslie Grant and Andrew Redd. Visitation will begin at 1:00 am Wednesday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Tilden Community Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Judy Spencer of Fulton; daughters: Camille (Andrew) Redd of Brookhaven, MS and Chanda (Bubba) Taylor of Fulton; granddaughters: Lindsay Adams, Micah, Makennah, and Maddox Redd; grandsons: Cody Spencer, Spencer Taylor, Jet Taylor; great-granddaughter, Finley Mae Adams; daughter-in-law, Nita Spencer; brothers: Delmus Spencer and O'neal Spencer. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Chris Spencer; brothers: James Dale Spencer and Dean Spencer; sister, Lanetta Spencer Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
