Jackie Neal Spencer, 73, passed away on January 8, 2021, in Vardaman, MS. Jackie Spencer was born on April 7, 1947, in Vardaman, MS, to Paul Lee and Lilian Neal Spencer. Jackie graduated from Vardaman High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 1970. He began his career in pharmacy in 1970 and worked as a registered pharmacist until 2018. He owned G & S Pharmacy from 1974-1991 and later worked for Wal-Mart until his retirement in 2018. Jackie was married to Sandra Lowe Spencer. The couple had 2 children, Paula Spencer (Henry) Howard, of West Point and Natalie Spencer (Joey) Knight of Calhoun City. Jackie had many hobbies including Civil War History, Music, studying his Bible, and sports. But his greatest joy came from spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Jackie is survived by his wife: Sandra Lowe Spencer of Vardaman, daughters Paula Spencer (Henry) Howard, of West Point, and Natalie Spencer (Joey) Knight, of Calhoun City, grandchildren: Jesslyn Howard (Tyler) Gray, Kate Howard , Kerrie Howard, Jackson Howard, Grace Knight, Joey Levi Knight, Oaken Knight, Asher Knight, and great grandchildren Cade Gray, and Beau Spencer Gray. His closest cousins James Earl Gable, Linda Kay Spencer Moore, and many other dear Spencer cousins. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents Paul Lee Spencer and Lilan Neal Spencer. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Elzey Memorial Chapel. A memorial service for Jackie Spencer will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Elzey Memorial Chapel at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Jack Spencer Youth Sports Memorial Fund at Bancorp South in Vardaman. Parker Memorial Funeral Homes of Bruce and Vardaman are honored to be serving the Spencer family during this difficult time.
