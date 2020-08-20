BOONEVILLE -- James Hershel Spencer, 84, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Ms Care Nursing Facility in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 @1:00P.M. at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Booneville. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. -12:30 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Booneville.

