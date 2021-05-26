Mrs. Mary Elaine Brady Spencer, 83, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M at Waller Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Dale Davis officiating. The graveside service will follow at Pine Flat Cemetery. Born in Barstow, CA, to the late Albert Sidney and Lillian E. McKinley Brady, Mrs. Spencer worked at the University of Mississippi for 24 years. She began her career as a secretary in the Pre-Admissions Office, then moved into the Chemistry Department where she retired as the Senior Secretary to the Chairman. Mrs. Spencer was a member of the Oxford Church of Christ, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She was a talented artist completing many drawings. Mrs. Spencer was the devoted wife of James A. "Jack" Spencer for 60 years, prior to his death in 2016. She was a caring and loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Spencer is survived by a daughter, Lisa Diane Williams (Claude) of Tupelo, MS; a son, James "Jimmy" Ross Spencer (Monica) of Tupelo, MS; five grandchildren, Mary Heather Williams Dozier, Annina Rose Spencer Nabors (Jonathan), Amy Elizabeth Williams, James Richard Spencer, and Cassie Lauren Williams Bowie (James); and 4 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, James A. "Jack" Spencer; a son, Richard Dennis Spencer; and a sister, Darlene Brady Borman. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Spencer's memory may be made to Alpha Omega Christian Student Center at 409 West Jackson Avenue; Oxford, MS 38655. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.