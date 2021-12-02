O'Neal Spencer, 78, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his home in Mantachie. O'Neal was born January 19, 1943, in the Clay Community to Guy and Janetta Spencer. He was a member of Tombigbee Baptist Church. O'Neal worked in construction and enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kay Spencer; his daughter, Alisa Miller of Belden; his sons, Kevin Spencer (Lucretia) of Mantachie, Shane Umfress of Mantachie, and Jeff Umfress (Amanda) of Murfreesboro, TN; one brother, Delmus Spencer of Starkville; his grandchildren, Jennifer Langley (Ryan), Mallory Williams (Ben), Rebecca Hodges, Keileigh Spencer, Wesley Umfress, Logan Umfress, Allie Umfress, and Harper Umfress; and his great-grandchildren Ridge and Jensen Langley. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Dean, James Dale, and H.A. Spencer; and an infant sister, Lanetta. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with O'Neal's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
