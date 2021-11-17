Patricia Jacquelean "Jack" McDaniel Spencer, 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Courtyards Nursing Facility. She was born March 11, 1928, at her home place in Itawamba County, to Benjamin Franklin and Fannie Amber Johnson McDaniel. She was a member of Burntfields Baptist Church. She was a CNA for Daniel Nursing Home for many years. She enjoyed working outside in her yard, helping her brothers and sister, who lived next to her, and taking care of people. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in the Burntfields Cemetery. Survivors include one sister, LaVerna "Susie" McDaniel Underwood (Stanley); one sister -in-law, Kaye McDaniel, both of Fulton; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles McDaniel and James McDaniel; two sisters, Mauzelle McDaniel Strange and Lucille Umphers; and her parents. Visitation will be Friday, November 19, from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
