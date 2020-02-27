Sarah Kerr Spencer, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born May 6, 1935 to the late Van B. & Mary Ross Clayton in Bexar, Alabama. Early in her life, her family migrated to Tremont, Mississippi, where she resided until her death. She met the love of her life at the age of 17, and shortly thereafter married the late Johnnie M. Kerr in February 1952. Together, they made a happy, little life on a little farm outside of Tremont, where they raised their two daughters. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She worked at Munsingwear during her early years, she then went to work for A.T.L.A.S Mfg. until her retirement. After the loss of her beloved Johnnie, Sarah was blessed with a second chapter of love and, she married her second husband, the late William T. "Bill" Spencer, in 1994. Sarah had a fiery spirit, and always had a little spark in her eye that knew no stranger. She was a social butterfly at ease with anyone and always ready with a good joke to tell. And, while she certainly was known to cause a little mischief with whomever was blessed that day with her company, she truly enjoyed a simpler life. She spent numerous hours in her kitchen cooking delicious meals, and tending to her many flower beds. She had an untamable passion for reading, which often led to her reading more than one book at a time. And, she especially loved the "baking days" spent with her Aunt Fettney and cousins Estelle Kennedy and LaVale Mills. She touched the hearts of everyone who met her and will be greatly missed by all. Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home with services being led by Bro. Terry Hale and Bro. Gary Guth. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 Friday, February 28, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Asbury Cemetery alongside her late husband Johnnie. She leaves behind her two daughters, Norma Yielding (Donald), and Mary Grimes (Boyd), Three grandchildren, Chris Yielding, Lori Ann Mims, and Laura Beth Chaney (Tyler), 7 great-grandchildren, a special niece, Debbie Clayton Klein, a special cousin, LaVale Mills, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Van B. & Mary Ross Clayton, husbands: Johnnie M. Kerr and William T. "Bill" Spencer, and great granddaughter Sophie Yielding. Her brothers Walter Clayton, Bill Clayton, and Don Lee Clayton, and sisters Eula Mae "Pete" Gaines and Eloise Whittington. Pallbearers will be: Chris Yielding, Tyler Chaney, Mike Bennett, Nick Webb, Steven Bennett, David Bennett, Matt Bennett, and Mike Klein Honorary Palbearers will be Jim Bennett, Wayne Bennett, Ray Conwill, Thomas Conwill, Lee Conwill, Jimmy Hughes, Gerald Betts, Jeff Evans, Buck Harp, Robert Don Whitehead, Dawson Black, Doug Horne, and the men of Asbury Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tupelo Sanctuary Hospice House, or Dogwood Assisted Living Center. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
