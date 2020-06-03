Shirley Flake Spencer, 84, passed away, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Care in Corinth. She was born on November 2, 1935, to John Henry and Myrtle Matthews Flake in Walnut, MS. Shirley worked for Dover Elevator for 24 years before her retirement. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Graveside service will be Friday, June 5, 2020, 2:00 PM, at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery . Visitation will be at McBride Funeral Home, Friday, 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon, and continue at 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Harmony Cemetery. Shirley is survived by one daughter: Lisa Braddock of Mooreville, MS; two sons: Bro. Joe Spencer (Betty Ann) of Walnut, MS, Robert Spencer of Walnut, MS; one brother: LaDale Flake of Jackson, TN; five grandchildren: Joseph Spencer, Chris Spencer, Stephanie Spencer, Jessica Duncan (Keith), Chelsea Murphy (Patrick); ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Joe Earl "Whitey" Spencer, Jr; one son: Kenny Spencer; eight sisters; three brothers; one son-in-law: David Braddock. Expressions of sympathy, for the Spencer family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
