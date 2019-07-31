NEW ALBANY -- Terry Lee Spencer, 55, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Friday August 2, 2019 12Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday August 2, 2019 10:00 - 11:45 at the funeral home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

