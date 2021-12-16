W. D. Spencer, 85, of Florence died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Mississippi. Visitation will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11 AM-2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Brother Ben Cook officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park. Mr. Spencer was a graduate of Booneville High School, Booneville, Mississippi. Member of the Booneville Masonic Lodge #305 for 60 years. Served as the president of Alabama Association of Life Underwriters in 1984 and 1985 and vice president of Mutual Savings Insurance. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Fay Spencer; his parents, R. C, and Sula Spencer; and a son-in-law, Jeffrey G. Crabb. Mr. Spencer is survived by his daughters, Deborah S. Haynes; Melba Crabb, and Rebeca S. Pickle (Bruce); grandchildren, Trey Slaton (Nikki), Megan Sisk (Adam), Matthew Haynes (Savannah), and Logan Pickle; great-grandchildren, Chase Sisk, Cooper Haynes, and Jamison Haynes; beloved dog, Spicy. His passion was playing with his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Trey Slaton, Matthew Haynes, Logan Pickle, Megan Sisk, Terry Buchannon, and Ben Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Sist, Cooper Haynes, and Jamison Haynes. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
