Charles Edward Spight, 55, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Graveside . Services will be on Tuesday March 30, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Hopewell # 2 Cemetery 249 Hwy 313 East Holly Springs . Visitation will be on Tuesday March 30 , 2021 11:00 - 12:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Holly Springs . Burial will follow at Hopewell #2 Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.