Darlene Hawkins-Spight, age 62, was born September 26, 1959, in Haywood County, TN to the late Alroy Hawkins and Lorine Mann-Hawkins. She confessed a hope in Christ Jesus at an early age and united with Hickory Grove MBC in Brownsville, TN. Later she joined Greater Mt. Olive COGIC. She was a faithful member and served as a Missionary at her church until her death. She was a dedicated employee at Kevin Charles Furniture in New Albany, MS for nine years. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons: Frederick Spight of Ripley, MS and Maurice (JaRhonda) Spight of St. Louis, MO. Two daughters: Twanna (Dentrell) Glasper of Memphis, TN and Angela (Jamal) Bush of Athens, AL. Nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Two brothers: William (Delores) Hawkins of Newark, NJ and James (Penny) Hawkins of Rutherford, TN. One sister: Glodine (Leon) King of Brownsville, TN. One God daughter, Amy (Reginald) Jones of Ripley, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11am at Mt. Olive COGIC in Tiplersville, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Tiplersville, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
